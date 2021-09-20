Joseph Rogers Primary School in Hawkins Co. extends closure through rest of week due to staff shortages

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hawkins County school originally set to be closed for two days has extended that time frame due to staff shortages.

According to a post from Hawkins County Schools, Joseph Rogers Primary School will be closed through Friday. Students will return to class Monday, Sept. 27.

“Unfortunately, due to additional staff absences beyond what was anticipated last week, JRP will remain closed through this week,” the post states.

The post states teachers and staff who are able to be at the school will provide assistance online and over the phone. Parents and guardians are asked to contact their student’s teacher or the front office for resources.

During the closure, meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. each day.

Superintendent Matt Hixson told News Channel 11 the week off will allow the school the time needed for staff who are out due to COVID-19 or quarantining measures to return.