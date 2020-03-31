Jonesborough Senior Center adjusting operations to further assist the elderly during this pandemic

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – These untraditional times have forced businesses and organizations to adjust to untraditional operations. While the Jonesborough Senior Center had to close its doors to the public almost two weeks ago, they chose to keep serving the community in whatever way they could.

The Jonesborough Senior Center has been operating similar to a call center to further serve the elderly community during this pandemic.

“I’m proud of the team that I work with here at the senior center. Everyone’s jumped in to help however they can and while I think we’ve all changed, I think it’s really been a testament to how strong our community really is and how much we care about each other,” said Jonesborough Senior Center Director, Mary Regen.

Ten team members continue to run the senior center with three of those employees working remotely. Staff are answering questions over the phone, becoming a lifeline for those isolated at home and looking to talk to someone during this tough time, and filling whatever need may arise. They even have services to answer health-related questions.

“We’re also providing nurse one on ones so if somebody calls in and has a nursing question, our nurse will actually speak to that person over the phone,” said Regen.

Regen told News Channel 11 they are accepting donations of non-perishable food items that can be dropped off at the front door. Items received are wiped down and some of the collection is taken to a nearby food pantry while other items stay at the center in the event it needs to be delivered to someone in need.

Along with these new changes, staff are continuing existing programs but with minor adjustments.

Team members are still organizing rides to necessary doctor’s appointments through their ‘My Ride’ program but have made changes when it comes to operations. 26 employees are now provided with facemasks, wipes and other sanitation needs to keep their cars and themselves germ-free.

Symptoms of the driver and passenger are also assessed prior to participating in the ride program. ‘Meals on Wheels’ is also continuing as scheduled during this time.

Regen said the center is doing everything they can to prevent the spread while at the same time continuing their mission of serving the community. For her, it means the world that they can help provide some assistance in this tough time.

“Getting that phone call from our staff and hearing a familiar voice, knowing that someone’s worried about you, and we’ll be sending out birthday cards which we do anyway but just even any little piece of information and communication I think really helps people during this time,” said Regen.

If you’re a senior in Jonesborough or looking for some community assistance, you can call the center at 423-753-4781.

They are in the building Monday through Friday from 8-5 p.m. to answer your calls. After hours, the calls are forwarded to the town dispatch so regardless of when you call, assistance will be on the line.