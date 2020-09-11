Jonesborough Repertory Theatre reports several Coronavirus cases after recent play

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre has stated in a Facebook post that several people associated with a play over the weekend have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Facebook post states that three people associated with the play “Dearly Departed” tested positive for the virus.

The theatre wrote that they believe the cases were from outside sources and not spread internally.

In a comment on the post, Jonesborough Repertory Theatre said “There was NO exposure during a performance. Once those associated with our theatre discovered they might have come in contact with the virus, they distanced themselves from the theatre.”

Due to the positive cases reported, the theatre said they will not hold shows this coming weekend.

If you have purchased tickets for this weekend, the Threatre says their box office manager will contact you.