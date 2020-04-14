Jonesborough Farmers Market to kick off 2020 season with virtual market

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the farmers market season draws closer, the Jonesborough Farmers Market has decided to take a new approach during the pandemic.

According to a release, the farmers market will go online starting Saturday, May 2.

Vendors will post what produce they have available online by Tuesday, then shoppers will have from noon on Wednesday until 6 p.m. on Thursday to place their orders each week.

Safe, curbside pickup will be conducted on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until noon each week for those who have placed orders.

Shoppers can pay online, and EBT will be accepted, according to the release.

You can find the online market by clicking here. Vendors can apply to join the market, and shoppers can find produce by clicking the link.

The first orders can be placed April 29.

