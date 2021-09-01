Jonesborough closes Water Administration Office to public after 2 town employees test positive for COVID

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Jonesborough has closed one of its offices to the public after two town employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff, employees experiencing COVID-19 symptoms must do the following:

Contact their immediate supervisor

Seek health assistance

Present negative test results before returning to work

The town has also put quarantining and mask-wearing requirements in place.

The release states a town employee who had been off work because of illness received medical assistance and tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of business Friday, August 27. The town contacted BioPure, who treated the town hall building with “hospital-type disinfectant.”

According to Rosenoff, all staff who had had contact with the positive case were told to present a negative COVID-19 test result before returning to work. All but one other employee provided a negative test result. The other positive case had also sought medical assistance prior to testing positive.

Mask-wearing protocols were put in place following the positive cases, and the town’s Water Administration Office has been closed to the general public until further notice.

Town residents are encouraged to use online services or use the secure drop box outside the town hall to make payments.