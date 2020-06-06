Jones and Church Farms Inc. reports 10 novel coronavirus cases among employees

Photo courtesy of Jones and Church Farms Inc.

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — In a press release Saturday morning, Jones and Church Farms Inc. announced 10 positive cases of the novel coronavirus among employees.

These positive cases emerged after 110 employees were tested, and the 10 cases are employees within the same 15-member field crew.

The team members who tested positive have been isolated and will remain quarantined for 14 days to adhere to CDC guidelines.

Jones and Church Farms Inc. equipment and facilities will undergo deep cleaning and sanitation, according to the release.

We will continue to work hard as we have for the last 45 years providing high quality and safe product for our customers. Greg Church, Farm Manager

The farm still has several weeks until any produce is harvested.

The release also noted from the FDA that there is no evidence of food being associated with transmission of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Jones and Church Farms Inc. team members will continue to receive daily symptom screenings in addition to further steps the company has established to prevent additional cases.

These steps include temperature checks along with face masks for all team members, according to the release.