Johnson County has the highest COVID-19 case rate in the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 165 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 125 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

The data show that Johnson County is experiencing a much higher rate of new cases than the other six Northeast Tennessee counties in News Channel 11’s viewing area. In fact, the county has the highest case rate in the state.

Johnson County's skyrocketing rate is the state's highest of TN's 95 counties, nearly double the next highest. Most other Northeast TN counties in the top 20. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/NG6ssL7MTX — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) November 9, 2021

Note: The Tennessee Department of Health did not post updated COVID-19 numbers Monday due to “technical issues.”

Vaccinations

As of today, 235,260 people, or about 46.5% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,506 new vaccinations over the past week, down 8% from the previous seven-day period and down 7% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +9, Greene +17, Hawkins +20, Johnson +20, Sullivan +61, Unicoi +2, and Washington +36.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 859 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 776 new cases.

There have been 90,931 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

Carter County continues to be the only county with a community spread rate below the “high” transmission threshold. All other counties are experiencing high levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Johnson County by far has the highest community spread with a rate that is nearly triple that of the next highest county, Greene County.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Greene +1, Hawkins +2, and Sullivan +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 21 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 13 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,520 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The region’s active case count has leveled off after a nearly two-month-long downward trend. The TDH reported 1,327 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 36 from the previous day.

Johnson County currently has the highest active case count per population.

Johnson County also had the largest increase in active cases over the past week.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,174 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,290,122 cases.

The health department also reported 45 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,601 deaths.

There are currently 10,925 active cases in Tennessee, down 174 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,262,596 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 90,931 (165)

Inactive/recovered: 88,084 (125)

Deaths: 1,520 (4)

Active cases: 1,327 (36)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,620 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 10,324 (+5)

Deaths: 221 (0)

Active cases: 75 (+4)

Greene County

Total cases: 13,892 (+17)

Inactive/recovered: 13,433 (+21)

Deaths: 246 (+1)

Active cases: 213 (-5)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,377 (+20)

Inactive/recovered: 10,061 (+10)

Deaths: 174 (+2)

Active cases: 142 (+8)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,720 (+20)

Inactive/recovered: 3,519 (+9)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 151 (+11)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 27,201 (+61)

Inactive/recovered: 26,337 (+47)

Deaths: 433 (+1)

Active cases: 431 (+13)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,177 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 3,084 (+7)

Deaths: 65 (0)

Active cases: 28 (-5)

Washington County

Total cases: 21,944 (+36)

Inactive/recovered: 21,326 (+26)

Deaths: 331 (0)

Active cases: 287 (+10)