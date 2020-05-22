Johnson County Schools prepare for 2020 graduation at Chamber Park Saturday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County Schools are getting ready to host the system’s drive-in graduation ceremony at Chamber Park on Saturday.

On Friday, graduating seniors rehearsed for the ceremony at the park.

The Class of 2020’s ceremony will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, unless rain forces the ceremony to be moved to May 30.

For any family members who cannot attend in person, a partnership with Charter Spectrum will allow the event to be live streamed on the school system’s Facebook page and on YouTube.

Seniors will need to be at the park between 7:45 – 8:15 a.m. and enter through the dedicated entrance.

Seniors are encouraged to drive separately from their families.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed during the ceremony, meaning students cannot gather for photos and families must stay in their vehicles at all time.

Parents will not be permitted to move from one car to another, and restrooms at the park are not available for public use.

Horns and other noise-making devices are not allowed, along with any alcohol, tobacco, vapes or weapons.

Digital copies of photos for each graduate will be sent to parents following the event.

Oversized vehicles, passenger buses, tractors, motorcycles or any vehicle requiring a CDL license will not be allowed in.

Drones and animals will not be allowed to enter the park.