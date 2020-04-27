Johnson County Schools announces ‘drive-in’ graduation ceremony for Class of 2020

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County Schools announced the district’s graduation plans for the Class of 2020 on Monday.

According to a release from the district, a “drive-in” ceremony will be held at Chamber Park on Saturday, May 23.

All students are allowed to bring two cars of guests to allow social distancing guidelines to continue.

If it rains on May 23, the district has planned a makeup day of May 30.

Vehicles will be spread out across the park to allow for a good view of the stage and audio will be received through FM radio.

The event will be recorded and available for viewing online for those unable to attend. A photographer will also be present.

More details are expected to be released closer to the date.

“We know that this a very special event for our seniors and families that have worked so hard over

the past twelve years. We have and will continue to work diligently to provide our senior class with

the best possible options,” said Director of Schools, Dr. Mischelle Simcox.

