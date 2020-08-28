Johnson County mayor extends mask mandate

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson County Mayor Mike Taylor signed an executive order Friday extending the county’s face covering mandate through Sept. 30.

The mandate requires the use of face coverings or masks “in public where there is general public activity.”

Places of worship are exempt from the mandate and masks are not required while seated at a restaurant.

The extension comes after Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order Friday extending local authority to issue mask mandates.

Mask mandates in Washington and Unicoi counties have also been extended.

You can view the Johnson County mayor’s executive order below:

