Johnson County mayor extends emergency declaration

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The mayor of Johnson County has extended the county’s emergency declaration over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Mike Taylor on Tuesday issued a seven day continuance of the emergency declaration.

Taylor also issued an executive order limiting the county’s courthouse to “emergency and constitutionally required operations” only.

All other courthouse business must be done online, by mail, or by fax.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.