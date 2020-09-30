Johnson County mask mandate to expire, use of masks still encouraged

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson County’s face mask mandate will be allowed to expire Wednesday night.

County Mayor Mike Taylor announced that while he is not extending the mandate, he still highly recommends the use of face coverings in spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Taylor says the school board, court system, and private businesses may still require the use of face masks.

The mask mandate will expire at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

