JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- As of Tuesday, all Northeast Tennessee counties have issued a mask mandate.

Johnson County Mayor Mike Taylor made the announcement in an e-mail Tuesday.

The mask mandate in Johnson County will begin at 12:01 a.m. on July 23.

Children under the age of 12 or anyone who has trouble breathing will be exempt.

The mask mandate is set to expire on August 3.

