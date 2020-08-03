Johnson County extends mask mandate through August 29; closes county courthouse

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County’s mask mandate has been extended through August 29 following a new executive order from County Mayor Mike Taylor.

According to Executive Order No. 5, the extension goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday and lasts until 11:59 p.m. on August 29.

The order says masks and face coverings should not be worn by children under 12 or anyone who has troubled breathing.

The order also reminds residents that places of worship are exempt from the mandate under Governor Bill Lee’s orders.

Masks are also not required when seated in restaurants.

You can read the full order below:

8 3 2020 Mask Extension by WJHL News Channel Eleven on Scribd

Johnson County has also announced that the county courthouse will close on Monday at 5 p.m. for cleaning and sanitation.

The courthouse will reopen for business on Wednesday, August 5 in the morning.

