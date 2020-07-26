Johnson County courthouse closed Monday following 2 positive COVID-19 cases

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County, Mayor, Mike Taylor, took to Facebook to notify residents of two additional positive cases of COVID-19 at the Johnson County Courthouse.

The post was made Saturday night and stated that they are doing everything necessary within their power to assure the safety of the people who may have come into contact with these individuals.

As a result of the positive cases, the courthouse will be closed on Monday, July 27th, for deep cleaning and sanitization. It’s expected to reopen on Tuesday.

Taylor is asking out of an abundance of caution, that those people who were in the courthouse between July 17-24th monitor their health and possible symptoms closely.