Johnson County cancels 4th of July fireworks celebration, Carolina Truck & Tractor Pull

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County’s Chamber of Commerce announced the cancelation of two summer events scheduled for next month.

According to a notice posted on the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, the 2020 4th of July Fireworks Celebration and The Carolina Truck & Tractor Pull, scheduled for July 25, won’t be going forward as planned this year.

The post cites COVID-19 and guidelines for social distancing as reason for the cancelations.

