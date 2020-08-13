Johnson County BOE announces high school football plans

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson County school officials plan to proceed with high school football but announced pandemic-related measures on Thursday.

The county’s board of education met Thursday and made the following decisions regarding football:

—Johnson County Schools will continue to follow all TSSAA guidelines and safety regulations

—We will be adding 5 additional sets of bleachers to increase our COVID seating capacity in our football stadium to approximately 1,250; which includes vehicle viewing spots as well.

—We will be adding a third concession stand to reduce concession lines and will only be serving pre-packaged items

—Tickets will be primarily pre-sold, but a limited number of tickets can be purchased at the gate. We will be reserving 150 tickets for visiting teams for each home game.

—All spectators and guests will be required to pass screening questions, wear a mask at all times, and pass temperature checks before entering the stadium.