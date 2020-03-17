Johnson City, Washington County, TN schools prepare for closure amid COVID-19 concerns

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both Johnson City and Washington County, Tennessee schools are preparing to handle state-mandatory closures for the next few weeks amid COVID-19 concerns.

Washington County, Tennessee schools are preparing to close down all activities on Wednesday, March 18th through April 3rd.

“Tuesday was scheduled to be a staff development day anyway, we’re going to go ahead and let all the teachers come in, even though most of the students won’t be there, for purposes of planning online and distance learning activities,” said Washington County Director of Schools Bill Flanary.

Dr. Flanary said while learning methods are still being planned, the state is providing aid with online learning.

“The state has stepped in, they have promised online activities for all students, every grade level at least three separate types of actives at every grade level,” he said.

All sports games and practices will be postponed.

Washington County is also handing out packed lunches five days a week from 10 a.m. to noon to those in vehicles at specific locations.

“Beginning Wednesday,” said Flanary, “our four prep kitchens, now that’s Daniel Boone, David Crockett, Jonesborough Middle and Boones Creek Elementary, those kitchens will be in full swing wide open.”

Meanwhile, Johnson City School are currently on spring break. The system plans on being closed through April 6th.

Meals will be available at all Johnson City School sites and a delivery service with Johnson City Transit is in the works.

Child care service will be offered and will include daily temperature screenings for staff and students.

“We’re working with each of our local Educares through 6th grade and Indian Trail to provide that service for our community,” said Director of Schools Dr. Steve Barnett.

Dr. Barnett said they are also in the planning phases for continued learning.

“The planning phase has been, since last week, to provide online educational services in grades 7-12,” he said. “Grades K-6 will have packets available.”

Washington County schools will still hold its ACT test scheduled for Tuesday, March 17th. Johnson City Schools leaders expect to hold a make up day for their tests.

Both systems will keep in contact with the local health department to determine when to return to normal operations.