Johnson City Turkey Trot 5K issues survey to get community input on plan’s for 2020 event

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Turkey Trot 5K is taking input from the community to make plans for the 15th annual celebration.

Event organizers have posted the link to a survey on the Turkey Trot Facebook page.

The survey asks people how likely they would be to participate if CDC and local guidelines regarding COVID-19 have changed by November 2020.

The survey also addresses the possibility of a virtual 5K and asks for opinions regarding such an alternative.

The Turkey Trot also uses the survey to ask participants what type of commemorative item they would prefer.

