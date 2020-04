JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Transit has announced it will not operate on Friday and Saturday while in-depth cleaning occurs.

According to a tweet from JCT, no fixed routes, para or job access routes will run on those days.

Transit will not operate on these days:



Friday, April 10, 2020

Saturday, April 11, 2020



NO Fixed route, para or job access.



In-depth cleaning will be taking place.



For your safety, please avoid the transit station area.



We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. — Johnson City Transit (@JCTRANSIT) April 8, 2020

JCT says in-depth cleaning will be occurring, and people are asked to avoid the transit station area.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.