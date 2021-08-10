Johnson City to resume mask requirement inside city facilities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The City of Johnson City is once again requiring employees and all visitors to wear face coverings indoors.

According to a press release from City Manager Pete Peterson, masks are now required inside all city facilities as a way to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In the release, Peterson stated both the Delta variant and the region’s low vaccination rate are contributing factors to the virus once again spreading rapidly in the region.

The responsible thing for all of us to do is to take the precautions we know to be helpful in limiting transmission. In addition to wearing masks, we ask everyone to practice social distancing, wash hands and stay home if you’re sick. City Manager Pete Peterson

The release also states that the city is continuing to encourage residents and businesses to limit in-person interactions and to conduct city business by phone, email or through the use of online services on the city’s website