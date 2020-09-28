Johnson City to completely reopen City Hall on October 5; Gray drive-thru to close

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City has announced City Hall will completely reopen on Monday, October 5 with health and safety guidelines in place.

According to a release from the city, the Finance and Development Service lobbies in the Municipal and Safety Building will reopen to the public while following health guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All visitors are reminded that screening measures will still be in place and masks are required.

“The health and safety of our residents, business owners, and staff remain our top priority,” said City Manager Pete Peterson. “Although City Hall has reopened, we encourage citizens and businesses to continue to limit in-person interaction and conduct City business by phone, email or through the use of online services whenever possible.”

Online and autodraft options for payment on property taxes and utility bills are still available. You can find more information on those options by clicking here.

Payments can also be made over the phone for those who would rather not enter City Hall. To pay utility bills by phone, call 877-768-5046 or 877-768-5048 for property taxes.

The drive-thru service that had temporarily opened in Gray will permanently close on Friday, October 2.