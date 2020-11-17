Johnson City Symphony Orchestra halts plans for spring concerts, hopes for early summer opportunities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra has announced that spring concerts are will not be held in the spring of 2021 due to COVID-19.

In a release, the board of directors of the symphony said Seeger Chapel is not currently available due to the virus. Other venues have not worked out as possible alternatives, according to the release.

We can no longer plan for concerts in February or March. However, we hope to

have acceptable and safe venues for small ensemble concerts in April and May,

with an outdoor pops concert in early summer. Given the unpredictable nature

of the pandemic, these plans may need to evolve with time. Johnson City Symphony Board of Directors

The board said in the release that the health and safety of both the musicians and patrons is their top priority.

Friends of the symphony will be notified in the near future about virtual connections with the symphony, according to the release.