Johnson City Stein Mart among locations closing after company files bankruptcy

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Shoppers in Johnson City will have to get used to the idea of not shopping at Stein Mart anymore.

Originally, Stein Mart had announced it planned to close “a significant portion, not all” of its locations across the United States due to the strain of the pandemic.

It has since been announced that all Stein Mart locations will close, including the Johnson City store on Peoples Street.

A store closing and liquidation process has already begun.

There is no word yet on when the Johnson City store will permanently close.

