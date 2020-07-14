Johnson City Starbucks temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City Starbucks location has closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A release from Starbucks says the store at 1150 West State of Franklin Road closed the day they were informed of the employee’s test result.

Starbucks says they quickly activated protocols, closing the store and beginning a deep cleaning which has already taken place.

The cleaning followed all recommended guidelines from local public health authorities, according to the release.

The employee and all other employees who may have come into contact with them are currently self-isolating, according to a Starbucks spokesperson.

Starbucks says all workers who were in close contact with the employee will be paid for the time they miss during their recommended 14 days of self-isolation.

The release says store will be reopening on Sunday, July 19.

