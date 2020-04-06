Johnson City Schools counselors use online resources to provide services and encourage students

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – While schools have been closed due to the spread of the coronavirus, districts are using different methods to continue lessons and provide meals.

However, for some students, another crucial part of their lives is missing since schools were ordered to close – counseling.

School counselors in the Johnson City Schools district have found ways to continue to support and encourage their students, while also reminding them of their availability.

According to Liberty Bell Middle School Counselor Stacey Philbrick, there has been a huge shift in the way counselors have had to approach counseling.

“Prior to spring break, our electronic communication was limited to our website and a quarterly newsletter for parents and family members,” Philbrick said in an email to News Channel 11. “We have really had to adapt to offering online support through new Canvas courses we have created for our students, counseling through video sessions, and using Google voice to provide alternate phone numbers for students and families to reach us during this time.”

Counselors from different schools in the district have been posting encouraging videos to Facebook to remind their students to take care of themselves mentally and remind them that they are still available to them despite schools being closed.

Philbrick has been using her Canvas course to try and send daily positive messages to her students and provide counseling for those who are not on Facebook.

Philbrick has also been posting daily “would you rather” questions to provide another small positive impact for students.

Other JCS counselors have been posting fun videos and resources for their students. Woodland Elementary Counselor Mary Jacobs read a book to her students online on Monday, March 30.

Indian Trail Intermediate School Counselor Garrett McDonald posted videos reminding his students to take care of themselves mentally and another video of himself performing trick shots with rolls of toilet paper to entertain them.

Philbrick told News Channel 11 that any parents whose children may be struggling without in-person counseling should reach out tho their child’s school counselor.

“We want so badly to provide support for our students, and we miss them dearly. If we cannot provide the help that they need, we are able to refer them to outside resource providers that can assist them as well,” Philbrick said. “There are so many resources available, we just need to know that our students need help so that we can point them in the right direction.”

To see several of the videos and resources posted by the JCS counselors, visit their Facebook page.

JCS has also provided resources for social-emotional support, complete with hotlines for any students in crisis. You can access these digital resources by clicking here.

You can also see our full list of teacher video shout outs to students by clicking here. Teachers can send us a video of themselves giving their students a shout out by sending a video to strongertogether@wjhl.com.

