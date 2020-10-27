Johnson City Schools: 522 students, 13 faculty quarantined due to COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Johnson City Schools officials released an updated number of students and staff impacted by COVID-19 on their website late Tuesday.

In an updated dashboard, school officials said a total of 522 students were in quarantine, while 13 faculty members were in quarantine.

The following is a breakdown of the information provided on the dashboard:

Students quarantined: 522

Students isolated: 23

Students Pending Results: 139

Faculty quarantined: 13

Faculty isolated: 15

Faculty pending results: 1

According to the dashboard, “Quarantine is defined as the individual who has been determined to be a close contact (exposed) to an individual who has tested positive for Coronavirus and must remain home until cleared to return to work.”

The term “isolation” is defined in the dashboard as “the individual who has tested positive for Coronavirus and must remain in isolation until cleared to return to work or school.”

You can read the school system’s full COVID-19 dashboard HERE.