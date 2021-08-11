Johnson City Schools: 45 students, 7 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools says 45 students and seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening.

Last Friday, the school system reported that 18 students and four faculty members had tested positive.

Indian Trail Intermediate has seen the most positive cases among students with 13 reported Tuesday. Liberty Bell Middle has seen nine students and Science Hill seven students test positive for the virus.

Cherokee Elementary is the only school with no positive cases among students so far.

Last Wednesday was the first day of school for Johnson City students.

The school system updates its COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesdays and Fridays.