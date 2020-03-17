Johnson City Public Library to close Wednesday until further notice during spread of COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Public Library has announced it will close indefinitely beginning on Wednesday, March 18.
The library posted to Instagram saying that while it was a difficult decision, it was the right thing to do for the community.
We are sad to say that we'll be closing our doors tomorrow until further notice. It was a hard decision for us, but ultimately we know it's the right thing to do out of concern for our community's wellbeing. We'll continue to update you through our website and social media. Find more info on our Facebook page and link in bio. #jcpubliclibrary #downtownjctn
Updates will be released on the library’s Facebook page and on their website.
