Johnson City Public Library to close Wednesday until further notice during spread of COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Public Library has announced it will close indefinitely beginning on Wednesday, March 18.

The library posted to Instagram saying that while it was a difficult decision, it was the right thing to do for the community.

Updates will be released on the library’s Facebook page and on their website.

