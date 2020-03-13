Johnson City postpones events at Freedom Hall and on city property

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City has announced preparedness measures in order to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The city has postponed events at Freedom Hall Civic Center through April 9. That includes the Zach Williams show scheduled for March 28. Information about refunds will be posted on Freedom Hall’s website.

Events that were to be held on city property that were to draw attendees from outside the area have been postponed, including this weekend’s USA Softball Tournament at Winged Deer Park.

The city released the following list of measures that have been taken:

The Chief Justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court has suspended in-person court proceedings, except for certain types of cases, until March 31, 2020. This suspension applies to criminal, juvenile, municipal and session courts. Juvenile Court will continue to hold emergency and abuse hearings but will reschedule many other cases during the next 2.5 weeks. Notices will be sent via mail regarding these cases.

The Johnson City Public Library will remain open but all events and programs through April 6 have been canceled.

The Johnson City Senior Center will remain open, however, all programs expected to have an attendance of more than 25 are postponed until further notice. Essential senior support programs, including meals, will remain available as regularly scheduled.

City hall remains open but citizens are asked to conduct their business over the phone or online when possible.

