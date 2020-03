JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Lowe’s Home Improvement in Johnson City has installed clear shields at checkout registers to try to adhere to social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a sign posted at the checkout registers, it reads, “Please leave at least 6 feet between yourself and others while you’re in checkout lines and anywhere else throughout the store.”

There are also markers on the ground that read “6 ft” to mark where you should stand at or near the register.