Johnson City limits access to Development Services, suspends pavilion rentals due to COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City announced Wednesday that it has temporarily closed public access to the Development Services Department after “multiple employees” may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The city also announced that is suspending pavilion rentals until further notice.

City officials say the Development Services Department will continue to operate and offer services through online transactions, email, and telephone.

“The health and safety of our staff and community are of utmost importance,” said City Manager Pete Peterson in a news release. “We currently have multiple employees quarantined due to exposure to the virus and are forced to operate with very minimal staff. In order to ensure that we limit future spread within the department and in the community it is imperative to limit in-person contact with employees of the department.”

Johnson City Parks and Recreation has also suspended pavilion rentals effective Aug. 3.

“Due to the extreme increase in the number of hospitalizations and new diagnosis of COVID-19, and to minimize our employees and guests exposure to the virus, it has become necessary to take these additional precautions,” Peterson said. “This is our new normal and we will continue to modify our safety precautions as needed.”

Refund requests can be made by contacting the administrative office at 423-283-5815.

