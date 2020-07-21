Johnson City Kroger employee tests positive for COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials from Kroger have confirmed that an employee at the store at 1805 W. State of Franklin Road tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from Allison McGee, the corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, the employee is at home recovering as of Monday afternoon.

The employee has not worked in the store since June 26, according to McGee.

“Our top priority is protecting the health and safety of our associates and customers, which is why we have extensive processes and protocols in place, including emergency leave guidelines that cover paid time off for self-isolation as verified by an accredited health care professional. Associates diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed on quarantine due to COVID-19 risks are eligible to receive their standard pay for up to two weeks (14 days),” McGee said in the release.

Kroger says that as they learn of positive test results, their stores undergo deep cleaning and sanitation by a third-party.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.