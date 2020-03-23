Johnson City, Kingsport close city halls to public during spread of COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City and Kingsport have both announced they will close their city halls to the public and will offer new payment and service plans.

Johnson City

According to a release from Johnson City, City Hall is closed to the public as of noon on Monday until further notice.

Any citizen needing services through City Hall should conduct them through phone, email or online services. You can find the appropriate emails and numbers by clicking here.

To make property tax or utility payments online, click here.

To contact the police records unit, call 423-434-6160 or email JCPDRecords@johnsnoncitytn.org.

Fines can be paid by clicking here or by mailing a check or money to the Police Records at P.O. Box 2150, Johnson City, TN 37605.

The release says court cases are being automatically reset while the closure order is in effect.

Kingsport

Kingsport City Hall and Public Facing Departments have also closed to the public and are expected to remain closed for 6-8 weeks.

To reach customer service, call 423-343-9860.

A release from the City of Kingsport says anyone needing to make utility payments can do so in person at a window at the Justice Center.

You can also make utility payments online at https://www.kingsporttn.gov/, by phone, dropbox outside of city hall or mail them to PO Box 880, Kingsport, TN 37662.

For more information on changes in Kingsport and City Hall, click here for the city’s COVID-19 response plan.