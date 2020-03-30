Local officials issue ‘Safer at Home’ orders

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several local governing bodies have declared emergencies and issued “Safer at Home” orders as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Here is a list of localities that have declared “Safer at Home” orders. This list will be updated.

Johnson City

The Johnson City order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 31 and will remain in effect until April 6.

The order requires people living in the city to stay home “unless engaged in essential activities, essential governmental functions or to operate essential businesses.”

Read the details of the order below (or click here):

Washington County, TN

The Washington County, TN Stay at Home order will be in effect from 12:01 a.m. April 1 through

Read the details of the order below (or click here):

