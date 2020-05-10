Johnson City flower shop still thriving this Mother’s Day despite COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Roddy’s Flowers isn’t usually open on Sunday, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, this Mother’s Day has been one of the busiest.

“I haven’t seen this in 20, 30 years. COVID has really, I hate to say it, I hate that COVID is happening, but it has really helped the flower business,” said Roddy Bird, Co-owner of Roddy’s Flowers.

As people are trying to social distance and many nursing homes and care facilities are not allowing visitors, the flower shop’s phone has been ringing off the hook this Mother’s Day.

“It actually started Thursday,” explains Roddy, “We got here this morning around three o’clock and we’ll probably get out of here at 10 or 11, and we have seven drivers out.”

With already over 600 orders on the books, Roddy had to stop taking orders.

Their delivery drivers have been working non-stop.

“Oh, it’s a lot of fun for me. I like driving and delivering flowers. I make so many people happy,” said Clay Boyd with a smile and a laugh.

Boyd said this is one way he can bring a little happiness to others during this pandemic,

“I already gave a gift to my mom, but now its for more people.”

These delivery drivers are taking extra precautions as they go door to door by wearing masks and gloves.

“I lay the flowers down right at the porch and then I back off. Well I ring the door bell then I stay away. So that work out really well,” said Boyd.

Though this is a different Mother’s day, flowers are still helping to bring smiles to moms across the Tri-Cities.

“They don’t seem to mind the social distancing at all,” said Boyd.

With the overwhelming amount of orders that Roddy’s Flowers have gotten, Roddy said they’ll be continuing to make Mother’s Day deliveries throughout the rest of the week.