JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Niswonger Children’s Hospital took to social media Saturday to thank the members of Johnson City Fire Department’s Station 4 for making a special visit to a patient amid the COVID-19 pandemic’s visitation restrictions.

The firefighters made a creative appearance at Edie’s hospital window, and as the social media post added, she even got to talk to them using a walkie talkie.

Due to #COVID19 visitation restrictions, our patients are only allowed visits from their parents or guardians. Special thanks to the Johnson City Fire Department Station 4 for making a special visit to our friend Edie. She even got to talk to them using a walkie talkie! pic.twitter.com/mQb6cVcKAL — NiswongerChildrens (@NiswongerCHosp) March 28, 2020

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.