JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City announced its farmers market will be open with modifications due to the pandemic on Saturday, May 2.

According to a post to the market’s Facebook page, customers will be shopping in a one-way aisle with one entrance set up on West Main Street.

Vendors will ask customers what items they would like to purchase and place them in the bag for them.

The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the pavilion at Founders Park.