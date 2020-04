JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City has extended its emergency declaration and “Safer at Home” order through April 26.

The order closes non-essential businesses, requires social distancing, and restricts travel in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It was issued on March 31 and may be extended in one week increments.

Gov. Bill Lee announced on Monday that his “Safer at Home” order will expire on April 30.

