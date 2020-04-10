Johnson City extends ‘Safer at Home’ order through April 19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Johnson City’s City Manager Pete Peterson announced Friday that the city is extending its safer at home order through April 19.

The release said in part, “The Order, similar to one issued by Gov. Bill Lee, requires residents to stay home except for when engaging in essential activities.”

“Obtaining groceries for your family is essential. Obtaining supplies for needed home repairs is essential. We ask that citizens shop for these type items and not just for fun. This is not the time to be complacent. This is a crucial period in our mitigation efforts,” Peterson said.

