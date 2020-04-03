Johnson City Commission votes to extend safer-at-home order for another week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City officials voted Thursday night to extend the city’s safer at home order for at least another week.

The decision was made during Thursday night’s electronic commission meeting.

The city’s order went into effect March 31 and was originally intended to last until April 6.

The order has now been extended by another week, with the potential to be extended again.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a mandated safer at home order for the state on Thursday.

