Johnson City Commission to discuss possible safer at home order at special called meeting Monday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission will discuss the possibility of a safer at home order at a special-called meeting on Monday night during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a release from the city, commissioners will meet electronically at 6 p.m. to consider approval of temporary modifications to Chapter 8 Alcoholic Beverages of the City Code and to discuss a Safer at Home Order: Declaration of Local Emergency and Proclamation of Civil Emergency.

Citizens can access the meeting by clicking here.

On Monday, Carter and Hawkins County declared local emergencies and issued their own safer at home directives.

PREVIOUS: Carter Co. mayor issues ‘safer at home directive’ and declares local state of emergency due to COVID-19

PREVIOUS: Hawkins County mayor declares local emergency and safer at home directive

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air as we follow this story and update you with results.