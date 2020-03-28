Johnson City clothing store to give away free scrubs to regional medical professionals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local clothing store is doing what they can to contribute during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Owl’s Nest on Cherry Street in Johnson City will be giving away free scrubs to medical professionals in the region during this trying time.

The shop will begin to offer this service starting Monday.

Starting Monday, March 30th, The Owls Nest in Johnson City on Cherry street will be giving away free scrubs to medical, dental, veterinary, and other professionals in the region during this time of need. Visit their online store and shop for curb side pick up as well. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/MYbG9S7PWe — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) March 28, 2020

News Channel 11 spoke to co-owners of the Owls Nest, Brian and Jessica Moore, who said that although it feels good to be able to do this, they don’t think it’s enough.

“We wanted to bring all our scrubs out and allow any healthcare workers to come in and maybe take a small burden off of them by giving them some free scrubs right now,” Jessica said.

“We feel like God has blessed us with this business,” Brian said. “He’s blessed us with our customers. He’s blessed us with everything we have. So, what else can you do than give back?

“We want to bless others, and in this crazy time, we don’t have a lot of resources, but we do have scrubs.”

While the shop is not open to the public, the Owls Nest continues to push its online sales and offer curbside pick-up and delivery for clothing. Those interested can visit their Facebook page.

In the Tri-Cities, we continue to be stronger together. Have you seen a good deed during the COVID-19 pandemic? Share it with your News Channel 11 team by emailing us at news@wjhl.com.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.