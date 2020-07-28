Johnson City church moving services back to online-only starting August 2

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Grace Fellowship Church announced that starting Sunday, August 2 they will go back to online-only services.

The church’s lead pastor, Matt Murphy, said in a release, “We’ve prayerfully decided to push pause on in-person Sunday gatherings while our local health care system is feeling over-taxed (hopefully it’s a short-lived pause, but we’ll see). This choice isn’t motivated by fear, nor by guilt (as we have not contributed to local spread of Covid-19). It’s motivated by love for the community in which we find ourselves.”

Online services will be held at 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.