JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Board of Education will discuss delaying the start of the 2020–21 school year at its meeting Monday night.

That’s according to Superintendent Steve Barnett.

Currently, schools are set to reopen Aug. 3.

#BREAKING: Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett confirms that the Board of Education will discuss delaying the Aug. 3rd school reopening date at its meeting tonight @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) July 20, 2020

The Johnson City Schools Board of Education is meeting back in person tonight for the first time. Board members are separated by barriers as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/fmZQwhlHv2 — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) July 20, 2020

At Monday night’s meeting, Johnson City Schools Supervisor of Safety Greg Wallace told members of the board there will be a mask mandate when schools reopen.

4 paper masks will be provided per student per day, Wallace says, provided by TEMA.

Dr. Barnett adds that students won’t be required to wear the masks provided by TEMA, but will be required to wear A MASK @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) July 20, 2020

