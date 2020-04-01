Johnson City ‘bear parade’ offers fun for kids during pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Social distancing and school closures due to the coronavirus can make it hard for kids to have fun.

But some community members are coming together to give kids and parents something fun they can do from the safety of their own car.

The “Johnson City Bear Parade” is like a treasure hunt. Community members are placing teddy bears in windows and on porches so that parents can drive their children around trying to find all of the bears.

“People can feel like they’re involved while still maintaining social distance,” said organizer Lisa Stoner. “And for people like grandparents who are missing their grandkids, they can do this to help other little kids.”

