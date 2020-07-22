Johnson City ball fields closed for tournaments due to increase in COVID-19 cases

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The city of Johnson City, Tennessee has canceled all athletic tournaments until further notice.

A city spokesperson told News Channel 11 on Tuesday that the decision was made on July 17.

According to the spokesperson, the fields were closed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Washington County, Tennessee.

The city also said another factor in closing the fields was “the number of visitors from outside the region that tournaments would bring to the area.”

The city added that all ball fields will remain open for individual use.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.