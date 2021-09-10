Johnson City awaiting federal legislation regarding vaccine, testing requirements for Freedom Hall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City says they are continuing to require masks in Freedom Hall while they wait for federal legislation on requiring proof of vaccination.

According to city spokesperson Anne Marie French, Freedom Hall requires both employees and visitors to wear face coverings while inside the venue.

“This will continue to be our policy as we await federal legislation relative to vaccines and testing,” French wrote in a statement from the city. “The City of Johnson City continues to strongly encourage people to get vaccinated, wear masks, and practice social distancing.”

On Thursday, President Biden announced a sweeping vaccine mandate for businesses who employ more than 100 workers. In addition to the requirement, Biden also encouraged venues to impose vaccine or negative test result requirements for entry.

The Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia announced Thursday they would do just that by requiring guests to present a vaccination card with a matching photo ID or a negative test result from the last 72 hours.