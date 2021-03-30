Johnson City announces reopening of facilities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Johnson City has announced plans to reopen city facilities that were shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city says most city facilities will reopen to the public next Monday, April 5. Screening measures, such as temperature checks, will be in place at entrances and face masks will be required. Other safety measures will also be implemented to facilitate social distancing.

The Transit lobby will remained closed, however.

In-person meetings will also resume on Monday, according to the city.

While all departments are fully operational, city officials encourage citizens to call ahead and use methods other than in-person visits when possible.

Taxes and Utility Payments

Online and autodraft options are available for customers to make payments on property taxes and utility bills. More information about online payments can be found on the city’s website. Additionally, payments can be made by phone. To pay utility bills by phone, please call 877-768-5046. To pay property taxes by phone, please call 877-768-5048. The night depository located at City Hall will remain available.

New Water and Sewer Services customers should call 423-461-1640 to sign up for new service with a credit card.

Development Services Applications

All building, trades, sign permits and planning applications should be applied for online through the CityView Portal. Online applications remain the preferred method of submission but physical documents will be accepted at the counter.

Trade permits (that do not require a plan review) can be issued over the phone with a credit card payment by calling 423-434-6047. For questions related to the CityView online Permit Portal, contact Adrienne Brown at 423-434-5845 or abrown@johnsoncitytn.org. For the Planning Division, call 423-434-6074 or planning@johnsoncitytn.org. Permit inspection requests should call 423-434-6047, and select option 1 to leave a voice message request.

Police Department Records

Information available in person at the Police Records Unit located inside City Hall can be obtained through other methods. Individuals may call 423-434-6160 and select option 2 or send an email to JCPDRecords@johnsnoncitytn.org. Documents intended for the Records Unit or Municipal Court can be photographed or scanned and attached to the email.

Fines may be paid at paymyfineonline.com or by mailing a check or money order to Police Records, P.O. Box 2150, Johnson City, TN 37605.

Traffic crash reports are available at crashdocs.org five to seven days following the incident.