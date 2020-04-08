Greene County talent exchange for job seekers kicks off online Wednesday

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For those who have lost their jobs due to the ongoing pandemic or anyone looking for work in Greene County, there’s a new way to job search.

Starting Wednesday, Greene County Partnership is re-branding the virtual job fair to be in alignment with the Tennessee talent exchange between people and companies.

The job fair is open to anyone in the Tri-Cities region.

The exchange is not just about posting jobs, but also about getting tips on entering the job pool.

You can find out more information on the job fair and talent exchange called “JOBS4GREENE’ by visiting the Greene County Partnership Facebook page.